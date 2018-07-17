You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Lava bomb' from Hawaii volcano injures 23 on boat

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 9:42 AM

file70 afp.jpg
A projectile from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii struck a boat carrying people watching lava from the two- month-old eruption, injuring 23, the fire department said.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] A projectile from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii struck a boat carrying people watching lava from the two- month-old eruption, injuring 23, the fire department said.

Thirteen of them required hospitalisation and the rest were treated at a harbour when the boat engaged in a "lava tour" returned to the Big Island, also known as Hawaii.

Lava flowing into the Pacific is a spectacular sight, producing a foggy haze known in Hawaii as "laze."

One woman was in serious condition with a fractured femur.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The total number of people on the boat was not immediately known, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

In the early morning incident a "lava bomb" punctured the roof of the boat and damaged a railing, the department said. It gave no further details.

"It was an explosion, basically," said Janet Snyder, a spokeswoman for the county mayor, told the Tribune Herald newspaper. "It punctured a hole right through the roof of the boat."

She described the boat as "covered with lava."

The eruption has destroyed hundreds of homes since it began on May 3.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanos and one of five on the island.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

South Korea finance minister to focus on impact of minimum wage hikes

'Shameful': US lawmakers blast Trump over Putin summit

US launches five WTO challenges to retaliatory tariffs

Britain's May wins parliament vote after bowing to Brexit pressure

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 Thai cave rescue divers given diplomatic immunity: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

Jul 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ST Engineering, NeraTel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening