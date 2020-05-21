Layoffs should be last resort, employers should pay retrenchment benefit: MOM

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
RETRENCHMENT should be a last resort for companies to manage manpower costs, and those that have no choice but to do so should treat their employees with empathy and provide them a retrenchment benefit, an advisory from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes