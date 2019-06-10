You are here

Home > Government & Economy
GROUP OF 20

Leaders give nod to sustainable, transparent financing principles

The move is seen to address concerns China's lending practices have saddled some emerging nations with huge debt
Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Fukuoka

FINANCE leaders from the world's top economies on Sunday adopted new principles to ensure countries that lend and borrow for infrastructure spending do so in a sustainable manner, a move seen as addressing concerns that China's lending practices have saddled some emerging nations with huge debt.

The principles, signed off by the Group of 20 (G-20) finance leaders who gathered in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka, called for securing transparency and responsible, sustainable financing for infrastructure projects.

"We stress the importance of maximising the positive impact of infrastructure to achieve sustainable growth and development while preserving the sustainability of public finances," the G-20 finance leaders said in a communique.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They endorsed the G-20 Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment as their "common strategic direction and high aspiration" at their two-day meeting that ended on Sunday.

The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors will seek endorsement for the principles at their leaders' summit to be held in Osaka on June 28-29.

As this year's G-20 chair, Japan has been spearheading efforts to find common ground on ways to address an increasing number of developing nations saddled with massive debt for building of roads, railway and port facilities.

Some of them were part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, which critics said includes high-cost projects that put borrowing countries in a debt trap - a claim Beijing denies, with President Xi Jinping in April saying the initiative must be green and sustainable.

China, which was initially cautious about the new principles, has become more accepting of the idea as it saw the economic and financial benefits of promoting high-quality infrastructure, Japanese officials involved in the negotiations on the principles have said.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the debt transparency initiative was not aimed at reining in China's Belt and Road Initiative, despite the Treasury's past criticism that the programme has saddled poor countries with unsustainable debt. He told Reuters in an interview that debt transparency was an important objective for all G-20 countries.

"I don't think that should be aimed at China. I think the answer is, this is an important initiative that should be a G-20 initiative," Mr Mnuchin said.

While most of the Belt and Road projects are continuing as planned, some have been shelved for financial reasons, including a power plant in Pakistan and an airport in Sierra Leone. REUTERS

READ MORE:

Government & Economy

G-20 finance chiefs cite 'intensified' trade row, but don't call for its resolution

Ageing becoming a major global risk, G-20 warns in historic first

Johnson threatens not to pay exit bill as leadership race hots up

Massive rally in HK against China extradition bill

BOJ's Kuroda warns of uncertainties on global recovery prospects

Modi's ruling alliance may win key India upper house majority next year: Projection

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market
4 Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists
5 CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

Must Read

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

Jun 10, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore's red-hot rally flames out

Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_KELTRADE109MK5_3804178.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

G-20 finance chiefs cite 'intensified' trade row, but don't call for its resolution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening