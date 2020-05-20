Leading NGOs blast UN over virus pandemic inaction

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Leading non-governmental organizations on Tuesday blasted the UN Security Council's "shameful" inaction towards the Covid-19 crisis, especially over a call for truces in some conflict zones during the pandemic.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes