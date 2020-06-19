You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Leases for commercial equipment, vehicles to be covered by temporary relief law

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 5:08 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

FROM June 20, leases or rental agreements for commercial equipment or commercial vehicles will be covered by laws that provide temporary relief where contractual obligations cannot be fulfilled due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Law on Friday.

These join several other categories of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia partially reopens borders to expats, medical tourists

Indonesia business chamber says 6.4m jobs lost so far in pandemic

Europeans working with US to restructure WHO, top official says

UK retail sales rebound in May, public debt passes 100% of GDP

142 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community involving prison inmate

Red Dot United unveils mission statement and logo, sets sights on Jurong GRC

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 05:03 PM
Energy & Commodities

Wee Tiong MD, manager charged with falsifying papers to hide North Korea trade

THE managing director and the shipping manager of commodity trading company Wee Tiong were charged in court on...

Jun 19, 2020 04:52 PM
Technology

YouTube hit with discrimination suit by black video artists

[SAN FRANCISCO] A lawsuit filed this week in federal court accuses YouTube of discriminating against African...

Jun 19, 2020 04:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia partially reopens borders to expats, medical tourists

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will partially reopen its borders to those holding certain employment passes while allowing...

Jun 19, 2020 04:37 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a high Friday as traders took heart from the further easing of...

Jun 19, 2020 04:29 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia business chamber says 6.4m jobs lost so far in pandemic

[JAKARTA] Around 6.4 million Indonesians have lost their jobs due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and new...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.