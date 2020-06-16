You are here

Less than 400 US virus deaths in 24 hours for second day: Johns Hopkins

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 8:50 AM

rk_US-medical_160620.jpg
The United States recorded less than 400 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the second day in a row, according to a tally on Monday by Johns Hopkins University.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded less than 400 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the second day in a row, according to a tally on Monday by Johns Hopkins University.

There were 385 new deaths at 8.30pm (0030 Tuesday), the tracker run by the Baltimore-based university...

