Less than 400 US virus deaths in 24 hours for second day: Johns Hopkins

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded less than 400 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours for the second day in a row, according to a tally on Monday by Johns Hopkins University.
There were 385 new deaths at 8.30pm (0030 Tuesday), the tracker run by the Baltimore-based university...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes