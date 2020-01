An official US letter informing Iraq that American troops would begin pulling out was "genuine" but not intended to be sent at this time, Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said Monday.

[WASHINGTON] An official US letter informing Iraq that American troops would begin pulling out was "genuine" but not intended to be sent at this time, Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said Monday.

"This was a mistake from McKenzie," Mr Milley told reporters, referring to US Central Command commander General Frank McKenzie.

"It shouldn't have been sent," Mr Milley said.

AFP