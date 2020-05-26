You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Li Ka-Shing Hong Kong group loses Israel deal amid US push

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 11:02 PM

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong conglomerate founded by billionaire Li Ka-shing lost a bid for a major infrastructure project in Israel, weeks after the US asked its Middle Eastern ally to review potential security threats posed by China-based companies.

An affiliate of CK Hutchison Holdings, the flagship of the tycoon's sprawling business empire, lost out on the contract to build and operate Israel's biggest desalination plant to IDE Technologies, a local company, the Israeli government said. In the past, Hutchison Water International Holdings had operated a desalination plant in the vicinity of the planned facility in partnership with IDE.

Israel's decision to choose a domestic bidder is the latest blow to Mr Li's son and successor, CK Hutchison Chairman Victor Li, two years after his bid to buy a gas pipeline operator in Australia was blocked on national security concerns. Representatives for CK Hutchison in Hong Kong didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, and the US Embassy in Israel had no comment.

Hutchison lost its Israeli bid at a time of rising frictions between the US and Beijing over trade and the deadly coronavirus that originated in China. Israel has found itself caught in this conflict, under pressure from the US to cool its relations with Beijing, rather than expand them as it had hoped. Just two weeks ago, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Israel for discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on issues including China's role in the Israeli economy.

The Trump administration is pushing allies to avoid Chinese businesses perceived as threats to their national security, and according to a report on Tuesday on the Ynet news website, Mr Pompeo specifically raised concerns regarding Hutchison's participation in Israel's desalination plant tender.

SEE ALSO

Israeli anti-viral mask maker Sonovia eyes Nasdaq listing this year

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Xi seeks victory over Trump in race for a Covid-19 vaccine

Singapore faces worst recession since 1965, but in 'strong position' to overcome crisis: PM Lee

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fortitude Budget: Further draw of S$31b from reserves

Fortitude Budget: S$118m top-up to support Singapore's charities and social service agencies

Fortitude Budget: Extra S$13b to be set aside in Contingencies Funds

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

Xi seeks victory over Trump in race for a Covid-19 vaccine

[BEIJING] President Xi Jinping's government is throwing the might of the Chinese state behind the country's vaccine...

May 26, 2020 10:13 PM
Life & Culture

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli says he had coronavirus

[ROME] Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli said Tuesday he had caught the novel coronavirus but was now recovered...

May 26, 2020 09:51 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500 breaches 3,000 mark for first time since early March

[NEW YORK] US stocks surged at the open and S&P 500 breached a major technical barrier on Tuesday as business...

May 26, 2020 09:04 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore faces worst recession since 1965, but in 'strong position' to overcome crisis: PM Lee

THE fiscal prudence and discipline of successive governments have put Singapore in a “strong position” to overcome...

May 26, 2020 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF Holdings to call EGM to seek shareholders' approval to expand into blockchain

CATALIST-listed DLF Holdings on Tuesday announced after trading hours that it is convening an extraordinary general...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.