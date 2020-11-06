Liew Mun Leong's son charged over false evidence

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
IN THE latest development in the saga of prominent retired corporate boss Liew Mun Leong accusing a former maid of theft, his son was on Thursday charged with two offences of giving false statements in the case and faces mandatory imprisonment if convicted.
Karl Liew Kai...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes