Lim Hng Kiang, Ong Ye Kung, Ravi Menon reappointed to MAS board

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 3:40 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday said that Mr Lim Hng Kiang, special advisor to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, has been re-appointed as member and deputy chairman of the MAS board of directors for a further three years, among other re-appointments. 

Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education, was also re-appointed to the 11-member board for another three-year term, while MAS managing director Ravi Menon was re-appointed to the board for an additional two years.

The re-appointments will be effective from June 1, MAS said. 

MAS, which is Singapore's central bank and financial regulatory authority, is led by chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. 

