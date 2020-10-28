You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK: JOBS IMPACT

Logistics industry creates over 2,100 openings; 1,500 jobs to come in next 5 years

Wed, Oct 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM
More than 2,100 openings were available in the logistics industry as at end-September, of which more than 60 per cent were jobs, and the rest, traineeships and attachments and opportunities for training.
Singapore

Figures from Singapore's Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) latest weekly jobs situation report released on Tuesday indicated that the majority of the jobs (64 per cent) were in non-PMET (professional, manager, executive and technician) roles such as transport clerks, transport specialists and freight coordinators.

The remaining jobs were in PMET roles, such as regional sales managers, logistics managers, logistics system or solution specialists and e-commerce executives.

Salaries for the jobs range from S$1,600 to S$7,250, depending on the specific role and candidate's fit.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Tuesday described the logistics industry as "one of the most open and welcoming of people who are transiting from other occupations from other industries", and that the "ease of entry is quite good".

Between April and September, 710 individuals were placed in jobs, company-hosted traineeships and training openings in the industry.

In the same period, more than 250 mid-career individuals made the switch into logistics through Workforce Singapore's (WSG) career conversion programmes.

Over the next five years, large logistics companies in Singapore are planning to create 1,500 new jobs in the industry, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday. This is based on the Economic Development Board's existing pipeline of committed investments secured between 2018 and 2019.

Investments in digital transformation will create new capabilities and jobs in digitalisation, automation, data analysis and data management within the logistics sector.

Both Mr Chan and Ms Teo were speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference during a visit to DB Schenker's Red Lion facility.

Ms Teo noted that the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were unevenly felt within the logistics industry. Sectors such as aviation, aerospace and hospitality were more badly hit; companies servicing the e-commerce, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors actually stepped up activity and their operational requirements.

To support the industry's manpower needs, WSG worked with logistics companies to take in workers from hard-hit sectors on a secondment basis through the SGUnited Jobs Initiative.

As a result, between April and September, 380 workers from 16 companies in sectors ranging from aerospace and aviation to hospitality were able to stay employed. For instance, DB Schenker brought in 21 logistics assistants on secondment from Razor Solutions.

Mr Chan, calling the logistics industry "one of the bright sparks in (Singapore's) economic path", said this has been the result of the Republic's reliability of policies, resilience of networks and efficiencies across companies' operations, as well as its port and network operations.

He said Singapore will continue to strengthen its hub status in three key areas:

  • Ensuring that global players continue to "plant their investments" and grow their operations here;
  • Strengthening the country's network of free-trade agreements to open up more opportunities;
  • Improving the efficiency of systems and employing the latest technology to turn over the logistics industry more quickly.

