London court allows public hearings between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi state fund

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 12:09 AM

Malaysia won a victory at a London court that will allow public hearings in a dispute between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi's state investment fund in legal battle over how billions of dollars intended for Malaysia's economic development were stolen.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Malaysia won a victory at a London court that will allow public hearings in a dispute between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi's state investment fund in legal battle over how billions of dollars intended for Malaysia's economic development were stolen.

Judges at the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday backed Malaysia's arguments that private arbitration proceedings were unsatisfactory because it meant the case would be determined without public scrutiny. The court also granted a temporary injunction halting a second round of arbitration sought by IPIC and its Aabar Investment unit against 1MDB.

"We are delighted by this outcome" which ensures that the U.K.'s Commercial Court "will now be able to scrutinize an important aspect of the 1MDB fraud as part of an open and transparent process," said Richard Little, a lawyer representing the Malaysian government.

The court's decision comes in a case where Malaysia is seeking recovery of US$3.5 billion that was paid by 1MDB subsidiaries to an IPIC subsidiary, or reduce its liability to pay interest and principal under bonds jointly guaranteed by IPIC up to that same amount. The country alleges that the agreements were made by former Prime Minister Najib Razak as part of a "conspiracy to defraud," Malaysian Attorney General Tommy Thomas said.

Najib, who is on trial for criminal charges linked to 1MDB, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Malaysian court rules ex-PM Najib's 1MDB trial will proceed

Clifford Chance, the law firm that represents IPIC and Aabar in the London case, said in a statement that it is considering whether to appeal, emphasising that the ruling covers procedural issues.

"Neither the English court proceedings nor the arbitration proceedings have reached a stage at which any of the issues in the underlying disputes have been decided," Clifford Chance said.

BLOOMBERG

