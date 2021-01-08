London declares 'major incident' with hospitals at risk of Covid deluge

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, warning hospitals in the British capital could soon be overwhelmed after a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a new strain.
"The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of...
