London declares 'major incident' with hospitals at risk of Covid deluge

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 10:57 PM

London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, warning hospitals in the British capital could soon be overwhelmed after a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a new strain.
[LONDON] London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, warning hospitals in the British capital could soon be overwhelmed after a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a new strain.

"The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of...

