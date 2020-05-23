Los Angeles dismisses Trump administration warning over 'unlawful' lockdown

Get our introductory offer at only
[LOS ANGELES] The mayor of Los Angeles on Friday dismissed a Trump administration warning that the city's continued lockdown due to coronavirus could be illegal, saying he would not be "pushed by politics."
Eric Garcetti, the Democratic leader of the United States' second-largest city,...
