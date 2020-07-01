You are here

GE2020: SMCs TO WATCH

'Low Thia Khiang' effect in Hougang more palpable now than in 2015 or 2011: observers

They say residents in the Workers' Party stronghold will back a WP candidate, and know that a WP loss could mean a wipe-out for the opposition movement as a whole
Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
angelat@sph.com.sg

Ex WP chief Low Thia Khiang won Hougang in 1991, served there for 20 years and moved to Aljunied GRC in 2011.
BT FILE PHOTO

PAP's Lee Hong Chuang (above), a senior IT manager, is being fielded again in Hougang. When he last contested the seat in 2015, he polled 42.3% of the vote, losing to WP's Png Eng Huat.
BT PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Singapore

FORMER Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang may not be contesting in this general election, but his legacy in the Hougang ward is still palpable, political observers say.

The single-seat ward is a WP stronghold. It was there that Mr Low, 63, won his place in Parliament from the People's Action Party (PAP) in 1991. Only 35 then, he won with 52.8 per cent of the votes and went on to serve the constituency for 20 years.

The WP's share of votes this year will be watched as an indicator of where WP is headed, with Mr Low staying out of the hustings this time.

Eugene Tan, an associate professor at Singapore Management University (SMU), said: "If they can maintain or improve their showing, it will suggest that the WP is making a successful transition away from Mr Low, and without any major setback."

Prof Tan believes that the "Low Thia Khiang effect" on Hougang - home to 26,468 eligible voters this year - is even stronger despite the fact that the veteran politician is not contesting this time around.

"I would think the Low Thia Khiang effect is even stronger than in the last two general elections in 2015 and even 2011, when he moved to Aljunied and got Yaw Shin Leong to replace him in Hougang.

"WP has also fielded their rising star Dennis Tan in Hougang. So, I don't see WP being in any grave danger of losing Hougang to the PAP for the first time since 1991."

Felix Tan, a political observer and an associate lecturer at SIM Global Education, held similar views.

"Mr Low has been seen doing his walkabouts and meeting the residents. There will be some rub-off effect," said the associate lecturer, adding that residents in Hougang respect Mr Low. "Hougang is a stronghold of the WP. The residents will continue to support WP."

On why Mr Low's influence may be stronger than the elections in 2011 and 2015, Prof Tan said: "In those two general elections, Mr Low was still contesting and leading WP. This election is different because he is no longer the leader of WP and more importantly, he is not contesting at all.

"The voters in Hougang will recognise the importance of Hougang to WP. They also recognise that,unless there is a compelling reason to do so, they shouldn't vote out WP. If they do so, the likelihood of a wipe-out of the opposition would be a real possibility."

Prof Tan said there may be a sense that Hougang is Mr Low's legacy, and that as long as his successor is a worthy one, voters will back a WP candidate.

But it will be a tough fight in the constituency as both WP's Mr Tan and PAP's Lee Hong Chuang have grassroots experience.

Mr Tan, a shipping lawyer and WP's rising star, has been given the responsibility of defending a seat WP has held since 1991, noted Prof Tan.

"This was the original crown jewel for WP, which it has held for nearly 30 years. The ward is also where the opposition has held a seat for the longest time."

WP's Mr Tan is replacing two-term MP Png Eng Huat, who will not be running in this election. Mr Tan debuted as a WP candidate in GE2015, standing in Fengshan SMC, where he garnered 42.5 per cent of the votes, losing to the PAP's Cheryl Chan. As one of the best-performing losers in that election, he got a seat as a Non-Constituency MP.

PAP's Mr Lee, a senior IT manager, was fielded in Hougang SMC in 2015 and lost with 42.3 per cent of the votes. Mr Png won with 57.7 per cent. Mr Lee is chairman of PAP's Hougang branch and has been working the ground there in the last six years.

