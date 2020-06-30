You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Lower electricity bills as tariffs to fall 15% for next 3 months

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 4:12 PM

[SINGAPORE] Households can expect lower electricity bills for the next three months.

Electricity tariffs are set to decrease by an average of 15 per cent in the third quarter of the year, SP Group said on Tuesday.

For the period from July 1 to Sept 30, electricity tariffs will fall by 3.42 Singapore cents per kilowatt hour (kwh) compared with the previous quarter, arising from lower energy costs.

Excluding the goods and services tax (GST), this translates to a decrease from 23.02 cents per kwh to 19.60 cents per kwh for households powered by SP Group.

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing Board flats will decrease by S$12, excluding GST.

The SP Group reviews the electricity tariffs quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, which is the electricity industry regulator.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

GE2020: NCMP scheme is not solution for alternative voice in Parliament, says WP's Dennis Tan

246 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

Wirecard to assess Singapore services amid parent's insolvency filing in Germany

Hong Kong democracy figures resign after security law passed

GE2020: PAP faces challenge in Choa Chu Kang GRC, Pioneer and Hong Kah North SMCs

GE2020: DPM Heng moves to East Coast GRC; first three-cornered GRC fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 04:08 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: NCMP scheme is not solution for alternative voice in Parliament, says WP's Dennis Tan

SINGAPOREANS must not fall into the trap of thinking that the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme is a solution for an...

Jun 30, 2020 04:08 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best quarter in nearly 11 years

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose on Tuesday after the country's central bank played up prospects of fresh stimulus...

Jun 30, 2020 04:04 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end higher, mark sharpest quarterly gain in 11 years

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Tuesday on upbeat data from the United States and China, helping the...

Jun 30, 2020 03:51 PM
Technology

Indian telecom tycoon bids for SoftBank-backed OneWeb

[LONDON] Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal has submitted a bid for OneWeb, the bankrupt satellite firm...

Jun 30, 2020 03:36 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks waver at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets wavered Tuesday in cautious opening deals, despite rebounding share prices in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.