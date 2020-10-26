You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK: SOCIAL IMPACT

Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

Economists see 'K-shaped' recovery with tech, financial services charging ahead; hospitality, aviation limping behind
Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

Covid-19 has handed Singapore its deepest recession since the country's independence, but the pain inflicted by the pandemic has been unevenly spread.
Singapore

COVID-19 has handed Singapore its deepest recession since the country's independence, but the pain inflicted by the pandemic has been unevenly spread.

Economists have dubbed the crisis as one primed for a "K-shaped" recovery, one where different parts of the economy...

