Lui Tuck Yew to be Singapore's next ambassador to China

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 3:27 PM

FORMER transport minister Lui Tuck Yew is Singapore's new ambassador-designate to the People's Republic of China.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, President Halimah Yacob wrote that she had presented a letter of credence to Mr Lui, formerly the country's ambassador to Japan since June 2017.

He takes over the post from Stanley Loh, who has been Singapore's ambassador to China since March 2012.

Before his retirement from politics in August 2015, Mr Lui was the minister for transport and second minister for defence.

He also previously held the posts of minister for information, communications and the arts and second minister for foreign affairs, among other roles.

In her post, Madam Halimah said she was confident Mr Lui will carry out his duties well.

