You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Macron gathers world's top sovereign funds to send climate signal

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 1:16 PM

file70vuk09h67c15l1pbp6c.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Sovereign wealth funds managing more than US$2 trillion are to lay out a strategy on Friday in Paris to pressure companies to be more climate-friendly, French officials said.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has cast himself as the guardian of the Paris agreement on climate change since Washington announced it would pull out, is championing the initiative, which will bring together the heads of six sovereign funds to thrash out a pro-environment investment framework.

The guidelines, which funds will ask the companies they invest in to meet, are expected to influence other big asset managers, French presidential advisers said.

"Beyond the colossal amounts these funds manage, it's the snowball effect we're betting on," one adviser at Mr Macron's office said. "By getting them to make this joint pledge, there will be a ricochet effect spreading across global finance."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With five of the funds coming from oil-rich nations - Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Norway - and the sixth from New Zealand, the Elysee dismissed suggestions the funds could just be opportunistically jumping on the climate bandwagon.

"They could have told us: that's none of your business," the adviser said. "So a big part of our work has been to create trust and show there is political leadership to get them moving, showcase them. It's not greenwashing."

Lawrence Yanovitch, an American national who is coordinating the initiative, said the funds understood it was in their financial interest to take account of the risks of climate change in their investments and that most of their countries were already seeking to transition towards low-carbon economies.

"They also see a business opportunity," the former Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation investment manager said. "Financial markets are risky because they don't take these (climate) risks into account."

The guidelines will include obligations for companies to calculate their carbon footprints, he said.

The initiative comes a year after US President Donald Trump said the United States, the world's second biggest greenhouse gas emitter after China, would pull out of the deal brokered in Paris in 2015 to limit global warming to "well below" 2 degrees above pre-industrial times.

Mr Macron took a dig at Trump at the time, saying he would not give up the fight and will "make our planet great again."

That, and Mr Macron's background as a former investment banker, encouraged the sovereign funds to work with France on the framework, Mr Yanovitch said.

"They see him as a committed leader on climate," he said. "He's got this background, he's a banker. He understood that the funds were the strategic entry point. If you motivate them, it will cascade down."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

'Stay strong': Football stars rally round Thai cave boys

China customs delays clearing US goods as duties loom: sources

Pound investors fear currency slide if May leadership challenged

Trump unleashes trade war with latest tariffs on China

Third night of riots after France police shooting

Pompeo to seek 'details' on denuclearisation in N. Korea

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
5 Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-060718.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore property, bank stocks tumble in wake of new cooling measures

cs-generic-Homes04.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

doc70w0e08kpi118psnkd58_doc707i1vn2zgpxpwk4bpl.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Stock markets from Vietnam to Tokyo hit by trade war contagion

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, Magnus Energy, KLW, China Bearing (S), Challenger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening