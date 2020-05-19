You are here

Macron, Merkel agree 500b-euro virus recovery plan for Europe

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 7:00 AM

nz_macronmerkel_190543.jpg
Putting aside past differences and seeking to prove that the Franco-German core of Europe remains intact, President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the unprecedented package after talks by video conference.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[PARIS] France and Germany proposed on Monday a 500-billion-euro (S$768.6 billion) fund to finance the recovery of the European Union's economy from the devastation wrought by the coronavirus crisis.

