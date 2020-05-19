Macron, Merkel agree 500b-euro virus recovery plan for Europe

Get our introductory offer at only
[PARIS] France and Germany proposed on Monday a 500-billion-euro (S$768.6 billion) fund to finance the recovery of the European Union's economy from the devastation wrought by the coronavirus crisis.
Putting aside past differences and seeking to prove that the Franco-German core of Europe...
