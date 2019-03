French President Emmanuel Macron will hold trade and climate talks Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The leaders will be joined by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as they seek to find "points of convergence between Europe and China", Mr Macron's office said Thursday.

AFP