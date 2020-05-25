Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes New Zealand near capital city

[WELLINGTON] A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near New Zealand's capital Wellington on Monday, government seismic monitor Geonet said.

The earthquake was 46 kilometres (km) deep and 25km northwest of Levin, according to Geonet.

A Reuters witness felt strong shaking in Wellington. Emergency officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

