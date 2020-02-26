You are here

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar region: EMSC

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 4:11 PM

[BENGALURU] An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 49 kilometres, according to EMSC.

The Indonesia Geophysics Agency said there was no tsunami potential from the quake. Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire", often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.

REUTERS

