You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mahathir denies promoting violence with 'right to kill French' posts

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 8:34 PM

AK_2m_3010.jpg
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday denied promoting violence by saying that Muslims have a right to "kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past" and criticised Facebook and Twitter for taking down his posts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday denied promoting violence by saying that Muslims have a right to "kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past" and criticised Facebook and Twitter for taking down his posts.

Mahathir, 95, a respected leader in the Muslim world, posted the comments on his blog, Twitter, and Facebook on Thursday, saying he believed in freedom of expression but that it should not be used to insult others.

Several Muslim-majority countries have denounced remarks by French officials, including President Emmanuel Macron, defending the use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a French school classroom. The caricatures are seen as blasphemous by Muslims.

The dispute flared after a French teacher who showed his pupils satirical cartoons of the Prophet during a civics lesson was beheaded in the street by an attacker of Chechen origin.

"Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. But by and large the Muslims have not applied the 'eye for an eye' law. Muslims don't. The French shouldn't," Dr Mahathir said in his posts.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims' religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French," he said, adding he did not approve of the killing of the French teacher.

Twitter removed the tweet about the right to kill saying it had violated the platform's rules on glorifying violence. The post was also deleted on Facebook.

Dr Mahathir accused the media of ignoring his subsequent remarks saying Muslims had never sought revenge for the injustice against them in the past and that the French should respect the beliefs of others.

"What is promoted by these reactions to my article is to stir French hatred for Muslims," Dr Mahathir said in a statement.

He also criticised Facebook and Twitter for removing the posts.

"To my mind, since they are the purveyor of freedom of speech, they must at least allow me to explain and defend my position." Facebook said in an email Dr Mahathir's post was removed for violating its policies on hate speech.

On Thursday, a Tunisian migrant beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a French church, prompting Mr Macron to double down on his vow to stop conservative Islamic beliefs subverting French values.

French officials have said the killing was an attack on the core French value of freedom of expression and defended the right to publish the cartoons.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US consumer spending beats expectations in September

US election a boon for bookmakers with bets at US$1b

Prayuth says coup unlikely even as rumours swirl

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Norway wealth fund says it's hard to find right green energy projects

Hong Kong Q3 GDP down 3.4% y-o-y, grows 3% q-o-q

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 09:13 PM
Garage

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to Grab, Gojek, TADA and...

UPDATED 24 min ago
Oct 30, 2020 09:00 PM
Banking & Finance

China's banks facing persistent bad loan pressures after Q3 earnings drop

[SHANGHAI] China's largest state-owned lenders will see bad loan pressures persist in coming quarters as some...

Oct 30, 2020 08:54 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending beats expectations in September

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending increased more than expected in September, but a resurgence in Covid-19 cases...

Oct 30, 2020 08:31 PM
Government & Economy

US election a boon for bookmakers with bets at US$1b

[LONDON] The US presidential election is proving a boon for bookmakers, with estimates that more than US$1 billion...

Oct 30, 2020 08:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Employment-related claims, new default notices emerge at Eagle Hospitality Trust

FRESH troubles have risen for Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) in the form of employment-related claims and new notices...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 20% to US$536.6m; proposes special dividend for successful YKA listing

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for