You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mahathir loses party support for PM job

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 6:14 PM

doc79hgfsj1fe8qvn70owj_doc79hg32weg3918f9f5ba7.jpg
Malaysia's political impasse shows no sign of ending five days after the ruling coalition imploded, as interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad lost the support of his own party and the king asked for more time to resolve the situation.
PHOTO:REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's political impasse shows no sign of ending five days after the ruling coalition imploded, as interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad lost the support of his own party and the king asked for more time to resolve the situation.

The monarch confirmed on Friday that no one person commanded majority support among lawmakers, and plans to contact leaders of political parties to give them a chance to present their nominations for prime minister, according to a statement from the palace. He agreed that parliament shouldn't meet on March 2, as was earlier proposed by Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir, who said earlier this week he would return to power if enough lawmakers back him, appeared to have lost the support of his own party -  Bersatu which has decided to submit Muhyiddin Yassin as its prime minister candidate to the king, it said Friday afternoon.

Earlier Friday, Malaysian lawmakers from across the political spectrum blasted Dr Mahathir for calling on parliament to vote on a new leader, saying the move disrespected the country's monarch.

Dr Mahathir said Thursday the king had failed to find a candidate with a clear majority in the 222-member parliament, and an election would be called if lawmakers couldn't decide on a leader in the special meeting. The king had appointed Dr Mahathir as interim prime minister following his surprise resignation this week.

SEE ALSO

Beijing says it 'firmly' supports Hong Kong leader

Several of Malaysia's biggest political parties accused Dr Mahathir of pre-empting the king by announcing the parliament meeting before the monarch made a public statement. They included the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which has backed Dr Mahathir's rival Anwar Ibrahim for the prime minister post.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Streamlining govt e-services, digiMC enhancements among Smart Nation initiatives

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over pro-democracy rally

Virus slows China's major projects in Asia

No special session of Malaysian parliament on Monday says speaker

Climate change: Singapore to set absolute emissions target with peak in 2030

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 06:24 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares sink further on Friday, tumble 5.3% on the week

SINGAPORE equities faced heavy selling on Friday en route to their worst weekly performance since August 2011 as the...

Feb 28, 2020 06:02 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares slide 1.5% on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed sharply lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down...

Feb 28, 2020 05:55 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA cuts senior management salaries, offers voluntary no-pay leave scheme

AGAINST the backdrop of slumping travel demand, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be cutting salaries of senior...

Feb 28, 2020 05:39 PM
Real Estate

DC rates trimmed 0.2% on average for non-landed residential use

THE Singapore government has trimmed the development charge (DC) rates for non-landed residential use by 0.2 per...

Feb 28, 2020 04:32 PM
Government & Economy

Streamlining govt e-services, digiMC enhancements among Smart Nation initiatives

A SINGLE touchpoint for common government services and expanded use of digital Medical Certificates (MCs) were among...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.