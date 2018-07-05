You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mahathir to visit China after putting US$20b of projects on ice - sources

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 9:28 PM

doc70vopg0f4ewbuddu67w_doc6zzo0hjjcjs1k22l7o0g.jpg
Malaysian and Chinese officials are in talks for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to visit Beijing soon, two sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters, after Kuala Lumpur suspended China-backed projects worth more than US$20 billion.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian and Chinese officials are in talks for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to visit Beijing soon, two sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters, after Kuala Lumpur suspended China-backed projects worth more than US$20 billion.

Dr Mahathir, who came to power in May following a stunning election defeat for then prime minister Najib Razak, is reviewing major projects signed by the former government, saying many of them do not make financial sense for Malaysia.

His trip to Beijing has been provisionally agreed for mid-August, according to one source involved in planning it.

A Malaysian foreign ministry source said both sides had yet to finalise dates, but Dr Mahathir was "looking forward to visiting China".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media on the subject.

A spokesman for Dr Mahathir did not comment.

China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

Mr Najib courted billions of dollars of Chinese investment and was one of Southeast Asia's most enthusiastic supporters of President Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road Initiative.

Arrested this week on charges of corruption, Najib pleaded not guilty and was freed on bail on Wednesday.

Reuters on Thursday reported authorities were investigating whether his administration made use of Chinese funds for two pipeline projects to pay the dues of scandal-ridden state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Dr Mahathir has been highly critical of the benefits of certain Chinese projects in Malaysia. Since taking office, he has vowed to renegotiate terms even as construction work continued.

But in a surprise move this week, the finance ministry, under Mahathir's orders, called a halt to work on three projects: the US$20-billion East Coast Railway Link (ECRL) and two pipeline projects worth $2.3 billion.

The 688-km  ECRL will connect the South China Sea off the east coast of peninsular Malaysia with the strategic shipping routes of the Straits of Malacca to the west.

The other two projects are a petroleum pipeline stretching 600 km along the west coast of peninsular Malaysia and a 662-km  gas pipeline in Sabah, the Malaysian state on the island of Borneo.

Chinese state-owned firms are involved in all three projects.

"The decisions are solely directed towards the related contractors, relating to the provisions mentioned in the agreements, and not at any particular country," the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Calling the halt was part of a negotiation strategy ahead of high-level government talks, said two other sources familiar with the government's thinking, since the Belt and Road status of the ECRL makes a successful outcome critical for the Chinese.

"It's sending a message to the Chinese," said one of the sources, a senior finance ministry official. "They don't want a failure to taint their name."

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has said Najib's government understated the true cost of the ECRL, which was 50 per cent higher, at US$20 billion, than the earlier estimate.

Organised before his election victory, Dr Mahathir's first overseas visit as prime minister, to Japan last month, was nonetheless seen as a signal he would look beyond China for key foreign investment.

"We will be friendly with China, but we do not want to be indebted to China," he said in Tokyo.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia investigates China-backed project links with 1MDB - official

Najib's stepson Riza Aziz grilled for third day in 1MDB corruption probe

China warns US "opening fire" on world with tariff threats

Trump trade war to become reality as China tariffs hit

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc70vn6r2ml759ts64g2w_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market

grabuber.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serial System CEO 'appears to be a person under investigation' in Taiwan

Jul 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire HNA's Singapore warehouses for S$778.3m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening