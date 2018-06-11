You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mahathir's top adviser mulling over basic income fund

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 10:47 AM

BP_Daim Zainuddin_110618_75.jpg
Last year alone, the government spent about RM37 billion (S$12.4 billion) on subsidies, various kinds of aid, and cash handouts known as BR1M, said Daim Zainuddin, 80, who leads Dr Mahathir's handful of inner-circle advisers known as the Council of Eminent Persons.
BT PHOTO: SHANNON TEOH

[KUALA LUMPUR] A top adviser to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is considering an overhaul to Malaysia's social safety net by setting up a fund that pays out basic income to the poor.

Last year alone, the government spent about RM37 billion (S$12.4 billion) on subsidies, various kinds of aid, and cash handouts known as BR1M, said Daim Zainuddin, 80, who leads Dr Mahathir's handful of inner-circle advisers known as the Council of Eminent Persons. That money could instead be channelled to the fund that will then invest in assets where returns are distributed as basic income each month instead of one-time payouts, he said.

"Every year, it is wasted, whereas this one continues," he said in an interview on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. "If we invest properly, I think there's sufficient income to take care of the needs of all these people."

Former prime minister Najib Razak had come under criticism from then-opposition leaders who said his pledges for bigger BR1M handouts were a way to win political support. The new government under Dr Mahathir has said it will replace the programme, which gives annual cash payments to those who qualify, with cost-of-living aid instead.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

More than seven million people have been approved to receive the BR1M handout in 2018, amounting to RM6.12 billion of state spending, according to the finance ministry.

Dr Mahathir's coalition won a shock victory in the election one month ago, ending the six-decade rule of Barisan Nasional coalition. Mr Najib had faced public anger over a goods-and-services tax that boosted prices and a multibillion-dollar money laundering scandal surrounding 1MDB.

Dr Mahathir warns that some handouts, including cash bonuses and paid Hajj pilgrimages, may be scrapped as the government reforms its public aid system to ensure help goes only to those who need it, he said in a speech to Malaysians in Tokyo on Sunday.

"We don't call it BR1M of course, we call it by some other name because we don't want to inherit their bad habits," he said, referring to the previous administration.

The council Mr Daim leads is focused on ways to create inclusive and sustainable growth rather than chasing the goal of becoming a high-income nation, according to the former finance minister when Dr Mahathir was premier.

"There's no point in saying high income when seven million of them depend on BR1M," he said.

"What we want is a developed nation status where everyone can climb the social and economic ladder. This entails introducing policies which encourage businesses while at the same time ensuring the welfare of the people."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China's Xi backs nuclear deal in talks with Iran leader

‘Mini 1MDBs’ rife across Malaysia, Mahathir’s top adviser says

US fighter jet crashes off Japan coast: media

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait offer US$2.5b in aid to crisis-hit Jordan

Japan April core machinery orders rise 10.1% month on month

Harry and Meghan to head Down Under later this year: palace

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
5 Dennis Rodman flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_KimTrump_110618_7.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

Jun 11, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, First Sponsor, HRnetGroup

file70is25ntqw81iry3ofzm.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Stocks

The Singapore stocks to watch amid Trump and Kim's historic meet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening