You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Major central banks coordinate action on virus crisis: ECB

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 6:11 AM

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Major central banks on Sunday announced coordinated action to keep liquidity flowing, the European Central Bank said, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the world economy.

"The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank are today announcing a coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing US dollar liquidity swap line arrangements," said an ECB statement.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

RBNZ governor says not expecting negative interest rates at this point

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's central bank governor said the bank was not contemplating negative interest rates at this...

Mar 16, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Germany hits back over US virus vaccine interest

[BERLIN] The German government promised on Sunday to defend itself against alleged attempts by US president Donald...

Mar 16, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Spanish king strips allowance of his father, Juan Carlos: palace

[MADRID] King Felipe VI of Spain has stripped his father, the former king Juan Carlos, of his allowance and...

Mar 16, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

Qatar restricts entry, announces US$23b stimulus over virus

[DOHA] Qatar will bar entry to arriving air passengers except citizens from Wednesday, the government said as it...

Mar 16, 2020 06:43 AM
Transport

Air New Zealand to axe flights and jobs over virus

[WELLINGTON] Air New Zealand announced on Monday it will cut the carrier's long-haul capacity by 85 per cent and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.