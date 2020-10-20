You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Major earthquake off Alaska triggers small tsunami waves

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 8:22 AM

rk_Alaska_201020.jpg
A major 7.5-magnitude quake off the coast of Alaska triggered small tsunami waves on Monday, US agencies said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
PHOTO: USGS

[LOS ANGELES] A major 7.5-magnitude quake off the coast of Alaska triggered small tsunami waves on Monday, US agencies said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Residents evacuated to higher ground as tsunami warnings covered much of the southern coast of the remote US state, including the thinly populated Alaska Peninsula, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Two-foot waves were recorded at the tiny nearby city of Sand Point, some 100km from the epicenter of the quake which struck at a depth of 40km.

The at-risk zone extended hundreds of miles northeast to the entry of the Cook Inlet.

But it stopped short of the state's largest city of Anchorage, located some 1,000km from the epicentre and at the end of that gulf.

SEE ALSO

WWF Australia drones to drop seeds for koala gum trees

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

And the tsunami warning was downgraded to a less-severe advisory, with NOAA stating that affected areas "should not expect widespread inundation." The earthquake itself was felt in the nearby Alaska Peninsula community of King Cove, but everything seemed to be intact, city administrator Gary Hennigh told the Anchorage Daily News.

Cold Bay resident Michael Ashley said the quake was "a pretty good ride." "All the couches, recliners and bookcases were moving around, and I had to pretty much hold one of them up," he told the newspaper.

There was "a low likelihood of casualties and damage" from the quake itself, the United States Geological Survey said.

The major quake was followed by at least five aftershocks of 5.0-magnitude or higher.

Monday's quake came nearly three months after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck a close by region.

Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The US state was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America.

It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US charges Russians with cyberattacks on Ukraine, French elections, Olympics

US and Brazil must reduce dependence on China imports: Pompeo

Australia will join naval drills involving India, US, Japan

Europe tightens virus curbs as global cases top 40 million

Pelosi, Mnuchin continue US stimulus talks as Tuesday deadline nears

A 'great pity' if more Singaporeans do not take up good jobs in electronics: Minister

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 08:28 AM
Government & Economy

US charges Russians with cyberattacks on Ukraine, French elections, Olympics

[WASHINGTON] Six Russian military intelligence officers have been charged in the United States with carrying out...

Oct 20, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday on dwindling chances of a US stimulus package and coronavirus...

Oct 20, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

US and Brazil must reduce dependence on China imports: Pompeo

[BRASILIA] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Monday the United States and Brazil need to reduce their...

Oct 20, 2020 07:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

BHP posts 7% rise in iron ore output, flags production hit in Q2

[BENGALURU] BHP Group posted a 7.2 per cent rise in first-quarter iron ore production on Tuesday, supported by...

Oct 20, 2020 07:03 AM
Banking & Finance

Westpac and Afterpay come together for Australia banking tie-up

[BENGALURU] Westpac Banking Corp and buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay will work together to offer savings accounts...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore stops enrolment for Covid-19 antibody trial after US drugmaker halts trial

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

Brokers' take: Wilmar share price drop 'unjustified'; gap with YKA to narrow, say analysts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for