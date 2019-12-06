You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Major US, global cities slowing amid worldwide slump: report

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 9:54 AM

[WASHINGTON] The blockbuster growth in the world's major cities in recent years will slow sharply in 2020 and 2021 as the global trade slowdown takes its toll, according to new research.

Nine of the top 10 biggest global cities will slow next year, with the stars of the US Silicon Valley showing the most dramatic signs of slamming on the brakes, Oxford Economics researchers found in a report provided to AFP.

Looking further ahead, while China's metropolitan areas have borne the brunt of the trade conflict, they will bump US cities out of the top 10, the latest annual Global Cities Outlook said.

"The current slowdown in the global economy is impacting on the world's major cities," the report said. "Of the top 900, we expect that just under two-thirds, 586, will experience slower growth in 2020-21 than in the past five years."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And Richard Holt, head of Oxford's Global Cities Research team, said the trade war's impact and slowing commerce overall goes beyond manufacturing.

SEE ALSO

South-east Asia's economic growth 'to stay at 4.5% next year'

Many cities are hit indirectly because "anytime anyone does a trade deal... there's a good chance an insurance deal will be done related to that in either New York or London," Mr Holt told AFP.

LONDON'S LONE RECOVERY

"It's a combination of China slowing down for its own reasons and the trade war, and in the short-term the problem in European manufacturing, and in particular the German car industry, are all coming together simultaneously," Mr Holt said.

Some cities, such as Munich and Beijing, are cooling due to domestic economic factors.

London is the lone top-10 city expected to post a modest improvement, after falling sharply due to Brexit concerns. The report projects it will recover slightly to 2.1 per cent a year in 2020-21 "from its sub-standard growth of 1.5 per cent a year in 2018-19."

Most of the cities are tracking growth rates of their national economies, and Oxford economists use country-level GDP (gross domestic product) to calculate city growth rates, while factoring in demographics and other issues particular to each municipality.

Oxford projects the US economic growth to slow to 1.6 per cent next year, and 1.8 per cent in 2021, while China dips to 5.7 per cent and 5.6 per cent, and the UK to 1 and 1.9 per cent.

SILICON SLUMP

American high tech cities, which have outstripped US growth in recent years, will be the hardest hit by the cooling expansion.

San Jose will see its growth rate cut in half in coming years from 8.6 per cent in 2017 to 3.2 per cent in 2020, the report projects.

However, for Silicon Valley, the issues go beyond the global trade war. Rising housing prices have pushed up wages and made other areas such as Austin and Portland more attractive.

In Asia, China's largest four metropolitan areas (Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai) grew by more than 10 per cent a year in the past decade, but growth rates will slow to around 6 per cent in the next two years.

India's booming cities remain at the top of the heap, with the fastest growth rates on the globe, but they are also much smaller than other major cities.

Looking ahead to 2035, six of the current cities in the top 10 by GDP will still be there, and the top four - New York, Tokyo, Los Angeles, and London - will all retain their places, the report says.

But Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen will knock out Osaka, San Francisco, Dallas and Washington, although all will stay within the top 16.

AFP

Government & Economy

China drafts new rules to control rural plastic pollution

China central bank injects 300b yuan via one-year medium-term loans, keeps rate unchanged

World Bank adopts more than US$1b annual China lending plan over US objections

Japan's household spending posts fastest decline in 3.5 years

Major European investors urge EU to enshrine climate goal in law

Canada sees 'tough challenge' getting trade deal ratified by US

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 10:29 AM
Government & Economy

China drafts new rules to control rural plastic pollution

[SHANGHAI] China will tighten regulations on the use of plastic film by farmers to boost crop yields, which has...

Dec 6, 2019 10:24 AM
Banking & Finance

China central bank injects 300b yuan via one-year medium-term loans, keeps rate unchanged

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank extended 300 billion yuan (S$57.97 billion) through its medium-term lending facility...

Dec 6, 2019 10:06 AM
Technology

Labour group accuses Google of sacking workers to deter unionism

[SAN FRANCISCO] The Communications Workers of America union filed a federal labour charge against Alphabet Inc's...

Dec 6, 2019 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with gains Friday morning with investors remaining optimistic that China and...

Dec 6, 2019 09:40 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares inch higher at Friday’s open; STI up 0.14%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.14 per cent, or 4.31...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly