Making a new start in a business of their own

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IN April, Dave Summers lost his job as director of digital media productions at the American Management Association, a casualty of lay-offs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Summers, 60, swiftly launched his own business as a digital media producer, coach and animator who creates...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes