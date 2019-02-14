You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malay business community hopes Budget 2019 will help SMEs cope with costs: survey

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 8:31 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE Malay business community is hoping that the upcoming Budget 2019 will provide more help for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to cope with costs as well as better access to funding, according to survey findings from the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI).

The rising cost of labour and rental was ranked the top business concern by 64 per cent of respondents, followed by competition and disruption at 58 per cent, and increasing business regulations at 40 per cent.

Some 18.4 per cent of Malay business owners are also worried about the global economic outlook, in the face of rising trade tensions and political developments within the region, while 15.7 per cent indicated that competition and disruption was another business concern for 2019.

According to the survey, over half of respondents (62 per cent) said that they faced a 10 per cent increase in their business cost last year, while 58 per cent expect business costs to rise by over 10 per cent in 2019, in anticipation of higher labour costs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This comes as a large majority of SMCCI's members (approximately 46 per cent) are in the food and beverage (F&B) and retail industries – both of which have higher sensitivity to factors such as labour and rental.

Among respondents that cite manpower issues as a challenge, 52 per cent said that attracting and retaining employees is an issue. Some 36 per cent felt that Singaporeans lack "suitable skills", while 28 per cent felt that the quota to hire foreign talent is insufficient.

The SMCCI recommended manpower-related policies that will allow labour-intensive industries to continue growing their businesses. This may mean creating agile policies that will allow companies to transform at a more measured pace, especially in industries whose unique services or goods rely heavily on non-automated processes, said the SMCCI.

The survey also found that 60 per cent of respondents showed interest in expanding their business into the Asean market, while 16 per cent are interested to tap the Middle East market. However, one of the key challenges faced by businesses when expanding overseas is the lack of knowledge and information on the market. Some 40 per cent of the respondents shared that they face a shortage of funds and initial cash flow when they attempted to expand their business overseas, said the SMCCI.

The chamber added that it hopes to see a continued emphasis on assisting businesses in expanding their brand globally in Budget 2019.

Government & Economy

Thai court to hear case against party behind princess political bid

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Chinese exports unexpectedly perk up in January

Hong Kong port slips from global top five for first time

Malaysia Q4 GDP grows 4.7% y-o-y, in line with expectations

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
3 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
4 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
5 DBS hires Citibank Singapore CEO to head group strategy
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

file70ke1xzufisd8rbsiiy.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering in joint venture with DSO for satellite analytics, new space technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening