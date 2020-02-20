You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 3:39 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] A fugitive Malaysian financier wanted over a massive graft scandal has been spotted in the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, police said, although it was unclear if he had left before Chinese authorities imposed a lockdown.

Low Taek Jho - commonly known as Jho Low - is accused of playing a major role in plundering billions of dollars from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Looted money was used to buy everything from a super-yacht to art, in a fraud that allegedly involved former leader Najib Razak and contributed to his government's downfall in 2018.

Low, who denies any wrongdoing, has long been on the run and is often rumoured to be in China.

"Previously, we received intelligence that he was active in Wuhan," national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador told a press conference late on Wednesday, referring to the city at the centre of the outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Builder of ex-1MDB project weighs IPO for as early as 2020

He said the authorities had no information on whether Low had fled the city since the start of the outbreak, but added he would be screened by airport staff if he were to arrive in the country.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei province, where the virus is believed to have emerged in December. The pathogen has killed over 2,100 people and infected tens of thousands in China and spread to dozens of other countries.

Abdul Hamid also joked that Low should return to Malaysia if he has contracted the virus, "because our health facilities are the best... We will give him the best treatment".

Malaysia has reported 22 cases of the virus.

Low has been charged in Malaysia and the United States over the plundering of the fund.

But in a rare interview last month, he denied masterminding the fraud and said he was simply an "intermediary" sought after due to his relationships with influential figures.

In October, he struck a settlement with US authorities to forfeit assets worth US$700 million, including a Beverly Hills hotel and a private jet, as part of efforts to recover stolen cash.

AFP

Government & Economy

ANZ cuts Singapore's 2020 growth outlook to 0.4%

Singapore's household income inequality falls to 18-year low

Singapore dollar, South Korean won get dumped as virus cases rise

Trump economist says 'uncertainty' from trade disputes hit business investment

Australia launches national inquiry into bushfires

China announces biggest drop in new coronavirus cases in almost a month

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 03:31 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS names ING chief Hamers to head Swiss banking giant

[ZURICH] UBS has named ING group chief executive officer (CEO) Ralph Hamers to succeed Sergio Ermotti as head of the...

Feb 20, 2020 03:18 PM
Banking & Finance

Swiss watchdog slams Julius Baer's efforts to fight money laundering

[ZURICH] Switzerland's financial markets watchdog Finma has found serious shortcomings in Julius Baer's efforts to...

Feb 20, 2020 03:10 PM
Life & Culture

Demand for disease-themed movies and games explodes

[HONG KONG] As the world confronts the spread of a deadly new virus, interest in disease-themed movies, games and TV...

Feb 20, 2020 02:57 PM
Government & Economy

ANZ cuts Singapore's 2020 growth outlook to 0.4%

ANZ has become the latest bank to downgrade Singapore’s 2020 economic forecast, no thanks to the impact of the...

Feb 20, 2020 02:54 PM
Real Estate

Asia weakness drags on Accor revenue growth in 2019

[PARIS] Accor said on Thursday that street protests in Hong Kong and transport strikes in France had weighed on its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly