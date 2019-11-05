You are here

Malaysia aims to locate further RM18b in 1MDB-linked assets

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 11:46 AM

Malaysia is looking to locate at least RM18 billion (S$5.9 billion) worth of further assets linked to a scandal at state fund 1MDB, and is working with at least five nations to recover the amount, its anti-corruption chief said on Tuesday.
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is looking to locate at least RM18 billion (S$5.9 billion) worth of further assets linked to a scandal at state fund 1MDB, and is working with at least five nations to recover the amount, its anti-corruption chief said on Tuesday.

US authorities say about US$4.5 billion was siphoned from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in a scandal spanning several countries.

"This what we're working on... to locate, investigate and research where these properties are," Latheefa Koya, the head of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters.

"As you know it's not just a one-off transaction, it's multiple transactions, so we need to work together with the countries to help us."

