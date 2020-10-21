Malaysia allows 10% of workers under lockdown to work in office

Malaysia will exempt as much as 10 per cent of workers in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah, Labuan and Putrajaya from its work-from-home order, Trade Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a statement on Wednesday.

The exemption covers those whose job scope involve accounting, finance, administration, law, planning and ICT. These workers may only stay in their office from 10am to 2pm, three days a week. Employers must issue travel exemption letters for staff which fall under these categories and companies need not make applications for their staff.

BLOOMBERG