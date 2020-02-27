You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia announces economic package to blunt coronavirus hit

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 6:17 PM

doc79gxwz80ixs1f06u4ogb_doc79fax7g9zr9xb2iqcf4.jpg
Malaysia, in the grip of a political leadership battle, announced a package of measures worth 20 billion ringgit (S$6.6 billion) to boost an economy battered by the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia, in the grip of a political leadership battle, announced a package of measures worth 20 billion ringgit (S$6.6 billion) to boost an economy battered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday the government will support businesses affected by the virus, particularly in the tourism industry.

The fallout from the virus, which is wreaking havoc on mobility and supply chains across Asia, will further weigh on Malaysia's growth, which slowed to its weakest pace since 2009 in the final quarter of last year. The government already has widened its fiscal deficit target for 2020, to 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product from 3 per cent previously, giving it space to support growth.

Malaysia's announcement Thursday follows fiscal steps taken in recent weeks by Indonesia, Singapore and Hong Kong to counter the economic impact of the virus. Indonesia said this week it will give incentives and tax breaks to businesses in a package worth US$737 million.

In Malaysia, the outlook is further clouded by political upheaval after Mahathir abruptly resigned as prime minister Monday, only to be reappointed in an interim capacity later the same day but without his Cabinet.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia's parliament to decide next PM - Mahathir

The central bank has already cut its benchmark interest rate once this year, by 25 basis points, and has signaled room for further policy easing. The bank is scheduled to make its next rate decision on March 3.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Malaysia's parliament to decide next PM - Mahathir

Governments ramp up preparations for coronavirus pandemic

Japan at 'crossroads' of coronavirus outbreak, expert warns

Singapore service sector takings up by 4.6% in Q4 2019

Taiwan raises epidemic response level to highest on coronavirus concerns

IMF, World Bank consider 'virtual' annual meetings in April as coronavirus spreads

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 06:11 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.40...

Feb 27, 2020 06:11 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's parliament to decide next PM - Mahathir

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday said the king has decided to call on...

Feb 27, 2020 05:03 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slide more than 2%

[LONDON] European stock markets slumped more than 2 per cent in early trading Thursday on surging numbers of...

Feb 27, 2020 04:56 PM
Government & Economy

Governments ramp up preparations for coronavirus pandemic

[SYDNEY] Governments ramped up measures on Thursday to battle a looming global pandemic of the coronavirus as the...

Feb 27, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks enjoy rare upturn

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks ended higher Thursday as the spread of coronavirus shows signs of easing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly