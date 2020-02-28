You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Malaysia announces stimulus package to blunt coronavirus hit

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

nz_malaysia_280220.jpg
Malaysia, in the grip of a political leadership battle, announced a package of measures to counter the coronavirus outbreak, which is set to weaken economic growth this year.
PHOTO: AFP

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA, in the grip of a political leadership battle, announced a package of measures to counter the coronavirus outbreak, which is set to weaken economic growth this year.

Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday the government will dedicate RM20 billion (S$6.6 billion) to support businesses affected by the virus, particularly in the tourism industry. The country may issue bonds for funding if necessary, he added.

The fallout from the virus is wreaking havoc on mobility and supply chains across Asia, including Malaysia. Dr Mahathir said the government now expects the economy to grow 3.2-4.2 per cent this year, down from an earlier forecast of 4.8 per cent, and was widening its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.2 per cent - which already had been raised from an initial target of 3 per cent.

"I believe the economic stimulus package will enable the Malaysian economy to achieve the highest point of the range" of the GDP forecast, he noted. "In formulating the stimulus package, the government exercised prudence with respect to its fiscal position."

SEE ALSO

Microsoft joins Apple and HP in paring back outlook due to virus

The ringgit strengthened 0.4 per cent to 4.21 per US dollar as of 5:53pm in Kuala Lumpur.

"Lowering the growth target is sensible given the downside risk to growth regionally and globally," said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities in Singapore. "The modest widening of the fiscal deficit from 3.2 per cent to 3.4 per cent is tolerable from a rating point of view."

Dr Mahathir described a "three-pronged approach" to offset the impact of the virus.

"First, to ease the cash flow of affected businesses; second, to assist affected individuals; and third, to stimulate demand for travel and tourism," he explained.

The stimulus package includes:

  • funds and steps to ease cash flow for affected industries;
  • a six-month extension for tourism businesses to pay taxes handouts for tour guides, taxi and bus drivers, medical workers and immigration workers;
  • a reduction in the minimum pension-fund contribution funds for infrastructure upgrades and repair

The move follows fiscal steps taken in recent weeks by Indonesia, Singapore and Hong Kong to counter the economic impact of the virus.

Indonesia said this week it will give incentives and tax breaks to businesses in a package worth 10.3 trillion rupiah (S$1.02 billion).

Malaysia's outlook is further clouded by political upheaval after Dr Mahathir abruptly resigned as prime minister on Monday, only to be reappointed in an interim capacity later the same day, but without his Cabinet.

The central bank has already cut its benchmark interest rate once this year, by 25 basis points, and has signalled room for further policy easing. The bank is scheduled to make its next rate decision on March 3. BLOOMBERG

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 12:01 AM
Transport

French carmaker PSA unveils mini electric Citroen car

[NANTERRE, France] Citroen, one of French carmaker PSA's brands, unveiled a mini electric car on Thursday aimed at...

Feb 27, 2020 11:35 PM
Government & Economy

UK rejects EU trade demands, threatens to walk away

[LONDON] Britain put the prospect of a chaotic Brexit back on the table on Thursday as it set out its red lines for...

Feb 27, 2020 11:10 PM
Consumer

India fines jewellery firm for withholding information in US$2b bank fraud

[BENGALURU] India's securities regulator on Thursday fined jewellery retailer Gitanjali Gems and its executives 50...

Feb 27, 2020 10:54 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open sharply lower on virus fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Thursday, joining a sell-off in most global bourses on fears the...

Feb 27, 2020 10:44 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus outbreak at 'decisive point': WHO chief

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus outbreak has reached a "decisive point", the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.