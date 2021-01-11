You are here

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Mon, Jan 11, 2021

Malaysia on Monday signed a deal to buy an additional 12.2 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by US and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech, the health ministry said in a statement.
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Monday signed a deal to buy an additional 12.2 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by US and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech, the health ministry said in a statement.

The deal brings the total amount of the Pfizer vaccines procured by Malaysia...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for