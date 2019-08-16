You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia central bank eases foreign exchange rules, could benefit bond investors

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 4:08 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank on Friday announced additional measures to give more flexibility to foreign investors to trade in the ringgit, and for resident businesses to manage hedging of foreign currency risks.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) also announced new plans to boost liquidity in the country's secondary bond market and offer a wider range of repo securities.

The new measures come just a month before global index provider FTSE Russell decides whether it will downgrade Malaysia' market on its World Government Bond Index (WGBI) on concerns about market liquidity.

"We have had a very positive engagement with FTSE Russell... and they were very appreciative of the measures we have put in place to deepen the onshore market so that real money investors have the required access to do hedging onshore," BNM Governor Nur Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said at a news conference.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"These new measures that we have announced today seek to further deepen the onshore market."

In the latest liberalisation of BNM's Foreign Exchange Administration policy, residents can now hedge their foreign currency current account obligations up to their underlying tenure, instead of being limited to 12 months.

Resident treasury centres are also given freedom to hedge on behalf of related entities via a licensed onshore bank. Non-resident treasury centres will be allowed to do the same, either through a licensed onshore bank or appointed overseas office, after registering with the central bank.

Non-residents can also hedge on an "anticipatory" basis to settle trade in goods and services, and corporate credit facilities used for miscellaneous expenses linked to overseas investments will be excluded from domestic ringgit borrowings.

The central bank will also provide wide access to standardised foreign exchange guidelines for market participants.

To boost market liquidity, principal dealers in the secondary bond market will quote all off-the-run bonds available under the bank's Securities Operations, on top of existing commitments to provide quotes for benchmark bonds.

"The bank has also issued revised repo guidelines for industry consultation... incorporating new flexibilities such as longer tenor limit and wider range of repo securities," Governor Nur Shamsiah said.

Nur Shamsiah said the ringgit has depreciated by 1.3 per cent against the dollar so far this year, placing it "somewhere in the middle" of the basket of regional currencies.

BNM began relaxing currency conversion rules last August, two years after it restricted offshore trade of the ringgit and compelled exporters to convert 75 per cent of their export proceeds into ringgit. The rules were imposed in a bid to stem the currency's decline and encourage domestic trade of the ringgit.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thailand plans US$10b economic boost to hit 3% growth

Money FM podcast: How is Singapore's manufacturing sector preparing itself for a slowdown?

Indonesia president formally proposes relocating capital to Borneo

Malaysia's economy grows 4.9% year-on-year in Q2, faster than forecast

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing urges love, not violence, in first protest comments

China media says Hong Kong response 'won't repeat' Tiananmen

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

singapore.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore government bonds benefitting in low-yield world: DBS

Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

187-year-old Jardine has had rough 2019. It may get worse

BP_HSBC_160819_76.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors worrying about Hong Kong banks as protests roll on

BP_Li Ka-shing_160819_67.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Life & Culture

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing urges love, not violence, in first protest comments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly