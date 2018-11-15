Malaysia charges former PM Najib's wife Rosmah with receiving bribes of RM189m

Malaysia on Thursday charged Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, with receiving bribes of RM189 million (S$62 million) from a company pitching for a government project.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Thursday charged Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, with receiving bribes of RM189 million (S$62 million) from a company pitching for a government project.

Prosecutors who charged Rosmah with two counts of corruption said the payments concerned a RM1.25 billion solar project in schools in Malaysia's eastern state of Sarawak, on the island of Borneo.

She pleaded not guilty to both the charges.

REUTERS