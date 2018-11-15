You are here

Malaysia charges former PM Najib's wife Rosmah with receiving bribes of RM189m

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 3:28 PM

Malaysia on Thursday charged Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, with receiving bribes of RM189 million (S$62 million) from a company pitching for a government project.
PHOTO: AFP

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Thursday charged Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, with receiving bribes of RM189 million (S$62 million) from a company pitching for a government project.

Prosecutors who charged Rosmah with two counts of corruption said the payments concerned a RM1.25 billion solar project in schools in Malaysia's eastern state of Sarawak, on the island of Borneo.

She pleaded not guilty to both the charges.

REUTERS

