You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia claim of Goldman cheating is a bit rich

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 10:40 AM

[HONG KONG] Malaysia's call for a refund from Goldman Sachs is a bit rich. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's administration says the country was cheated and wants back US$600 million of fees and revenue the investment bank generated for arranging US$6.5 billion of bonds for disgraced sovereign fund 1MDB. There is plenty of blame to go around, though.

The scandal occurred while Dr Mahathir's predecessor Najib Razak was in charge. He gave Jho Low, a young financier, enormous influence over the fledgling investment fund. Low stands accused by US authorities of using it to mastermind a giant fraud. A fugitive, he maintains his innocence.

Money was being siphoned out of 1MDB before Goldman started raising debt for it. Billion Dollar Whale, a new book on the saga, details assurances that fund executives provided to early sceptics, suggesting weak oversight at the least.

This also wasn't a case of a duped buyer. One US$3 billion bond came with a so-called "letter of support" from the Malaysian government that would have been validated by other officials. The securities were plain vanilla, not the kind of complex derivatives that have stung other governments. And Malaysia got its money, before it was allegedly misappropriated.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For its part, Goldman's global compliance committee overlooked red flags in its dealings with 1MDB. But the bank says it was deceived by its own employees. One of them, Tim Leissner, a former partner, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money and other charges. Goldman chief executive David Solomon told staff last week that he is "outraged" by employee actions outlined by prosecutors.

If US authorities ultimately impose, and collect, fines from Goldman, they could hand some of the proceeds over to the South-east Asian nation. In September, for example, as part of a foreign corruption settlement with Brazilian oil company Petrobras, the country received 80 per cent of a nearly US$900 million penalty. There also may be some reimbursement from US Department of Justice efforts to recover assets bought by some of the US$4.5 billion it says was misappropriated from the fund.

Malaysia's prime minister no longer also serves as finance minister, a reform that reduces the scope for abuse. Dr Mahathir, though, has admitted there was corruption even during his last turn in power. The 1MDB affair doesn't reflect well on Goldman, but it's also not obvious how much restitution Malaysia deserves.

CONTEXT NEWS

Malaysia wants to reclaim the money its sovereign fund 1MDB paid Goldman Sachs to arrange bond offerings, as well as losses from paying higher interest than the market rate, the country's minister of finance, Lim Guan Eng, said on Nov 13.

The US investment bank generated about US$600 million in fees and revenue for its work with the Malaysian fund, which included three bond offerings in 2012 and 2013 that raised US$6.5 billion.

"The Malaysian government will want to reclaim all the fees paid, as well as all the losses including the interest rate differential," Lim told reporters. He said the rate Malaysia received was about 100 basis points higher than the market rate.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told CNBC on Nov 13 that "obviously we have been cheated through the compliance by Goldman Sachs people". The bank denies any wrongdoing.

The US Department of Justice has said about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014.

Earlier in November, US prosecutors filed criminal charges against two former Goldman bankers. One, Tim Leissner, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and agreed to forfeit US$43.7 million.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US accuses China of continuing IP theft amid trade war

US stock market's slide is flashing a warning about the economy

Trump submits written responses to some of Mueller's questions

Trump calls Fed a 'problem', says he wants lower interest rates

Kazakhstan holds first Singapore forum to attract potential investors

More scope for Singapore, Jiangsu firms to collaborate

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

gn-2011-tanboongin.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening