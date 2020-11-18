You are here

Malaysia declares emergency in eastern region to stop polls amid pandemic

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 8:17 PM

Malaysia's king on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in a parliamentary constituency in the eastern state of Sabah to prevent a by-election being held there, citing fears that it could lead to a fresh coronavirus outbreak.
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's king on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in a parliamentary constituency in the eastern state of Sabah to prevent a by-election being held there, citing fears that it could lead to a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

The Southeast Asian nation has seen a sharp...

