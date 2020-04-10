You are here

Malaysia extends lockdown until April 28 to contain coronavirus outbreak

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 5:00 PM

rk_Muhyiddin_100420.jpg
"It may take a few months before we can say we are free of the virus," Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address.
PHOTO: RTM MALAYSIA/FACEBOOK

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Friday extended movement and travel restrictions that have been put in place to contain a coronavirus outbreak for two more weeks, until April 28.

The movement control order, first imposed on March 18, were originally set to end on April 14.

Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus infections in South-east Asia with more than 4,200 reported, including 118 new cases on Friday.

