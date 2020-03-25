You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia extends movement curbs to April 14 as virus cases surge

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 2:49 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's prime minister on Wednesday extended a two-week virtual lockdown to April 14 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, which has the highest number of infections in South-east Asia.

Muhyiddin Yassin said the country had 172 new coronavirus cases as at Wednesday noon, taking the total to 1,796, with 17 deaths. The original restrictions were until March 31.

He also said that he will announce a comprehensive people-oriented economic stimulus package on Friday. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore's Covid-19 strategy may stretch outbreak but will preserve healthcare capacity: Gan Kim Yong

Singapore authorities remind nightlife operators of safe distancing at 'farewell' parties

One fifth of US companies in China back to normal operations: poll

Negotiators reach agreement on massive US coronavirus response bill: Trump aide

One third of humanity under virus lockdown

White House not considering 3-month tariff deferral: Navarro

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 02:57 PM
Stocks

Australia, NZ: Shares rise after US govt agrees to massive stimulus package

[BENGALURU] Australian shares jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday, ending just short of the 5,000 mark, fuelled by a bout...

Mar 25, 2020 02:37 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Covid-19 strategy may stretch outbreak but will preserve healthcare capacity: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE'S strategy to flatten the curve when it comes to controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus may...

Mar 25, 2020 02:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse spying scandal hits ex-CEO Thiam's bonus

[ZURICH] The surveillance scandal at Credit Suisse cost former chief executive Tidjane Thiam part of his bonus in...

Mar 25, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up 8.04% after US stimulus deal

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed more than 8 per cent higher on Wednesday, boosted by a US$2 trillion US coronavirus...

Mar 25, 2020 02:18 PM
Companies & Markets

UBS reviewing 'buy' call on Eagle Hospitality Trust after event of default

UBS has placed its "buy" rating on Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) under review, after the US-based hotel trust called...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.