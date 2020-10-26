You are here

Malaysia extends partial lockdown in capital amid Covid-19 surge

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 7:17 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Monday extended a partial lockdown on its capital Kuala Lumpur and the surrounding state of Selangor for another two weeks, as the country recorded the biggest jump in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Malaysia has seen a resurgence in...

