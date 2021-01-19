Malaysia gives economy RM15b shot in arm to fight pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MALAYSIA has unveiled a fresh RM15 billion (S$4.94 billion) stimulus package - worth about 1.1 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) - to prevent a deterioration in the economy as it battles the coronavirus scourge.
"It is not a surprise the government had to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes