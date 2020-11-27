You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia inks pact with Pfizer to vaccinate 6.4 million citizens

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 7:00 PM

AK_myvax_2711.jpg
Malaysia signed an agreement with Pfizer to obtain its Covid-19 vaccine for 20 per cent of the population, or about 6.4 million people, according to the nation's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia signed an agreement with Pfizer to obtain its Covid-19 vaccine for 20 per cent of the population, or about 6.4 million people, according to the nation's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency will evaluate the vaccine for its safety and efficacy before it is administered to the people starting next year, the minister said in a Facebook post.

Pfizer earlier this month announced its vaccine was 95 per cent effective at preventing the disease after undergoing a third phase clinical trial on 43,998 people worldwide, including children and the elderly, Mr Khairy said.

Pfizer will deliver one million doses in the first quarter of 2021, followed 1.7 million in the second, 5.8 million in the third and 4.3 million in the final three months of the year, Malaysiakini reported earlier Friday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at a press conference.

Malaysia also signed an accord with the Covax facility to provide vaccines for 10 per cent of the population.The two agreements are expected to guarantee access to Covid vaccines for 30 per cent of the citizens reported Malaysiakini.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Vaccines will be available to locals for free, while foreigners residing in Malaysia will have to pay for them. A detailed vaccine roll-out plan will be announced in January.

Malaysia will conduct its first Covid-19 vaccine trial in December as part of a government-to-government agreement with China, Kini reported separately, citing Mr Muhyiddin. It will be a phase-III trial on a vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. Trial will involve 3,000 participants and will assess the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in development.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Opec+ calls last-minute talks to prepare for oil-cuts decision

No bonus for civil servants this year; 2,400 lower-wage workers to get S$1,200

Taiwan raises 2020 GDP forecast on better-than-expected exports

More partners keen to join RCEP: Singapore's chief negotiator

ECB signals bank dividend ban could be cautiously lifted in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 27, 2020 06:17 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks end week in the red; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares ended the week in negative territory, marking the third consecutive day of declines. The local...

Nov 27, 2020 06:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ calls last-minute talks to prepare for oil-cuts decision

[CAIRO] Saudi Arabia and Russia summoned Opec+ ministers who oversee their oil production cuts for last-minute talks...

Nov 27, 2020 06:11 PM
Government & Economy

No bonus for civil servants this year; 2,400 lower-wage workers to get S$1,200

ABOUT 85,000 civil servants in Singapore will not be receiving a year-end bonus this year in view of the challenging...

Nov 27, 2020 06:07 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan raises 2020 GDP forecast on better-than-expected exports

[TAIPEI] Taiwan raised its forecast for growth this year as stronger-than-expected international demand for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Hot stock: Biolidics jumps 22.6% on news of Covid-19 test kit distribution

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Far East Orchard, Jumbo, Biolidics, SPH

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for