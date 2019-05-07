You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia joins Asia easing cycle with first rate cut since 2016

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 3:28 PM

file74nk5zbt7w0idzca88q.jpg
Malaysia's central bank on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since July 2016, seeking to support the economy as global risks mount.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since July 2016, seeking to support the economy as global risks mount.

Bank Negara Malaysia reduced the overnight policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 3 per cent, as predicted by 14 of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest forecast no change.

Policy makers in the South-east Asian nation are bracing for slower growth as exports take a knock from weaker global demand and rising trade tensions. The central bank is forecasting expansion of 4.3 per cent to 4.8 per cent this year, lower than the government's projection of 4.9 per cent.

"There are downside risks to growth from heightened uncertainties in the global and domestic environment, trade tensions and extended weakness in commodity-related sectors," the central bank said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Asian central banks are shifting to more dovish policy stances after the US Federal Reserve pumped the brakes on rate hikes and growth outlooks soured. Malaysia becomes the second Asian nation after India to lower interest rates this year. New Zealand and the Philippines may also ease this week.

Given the tightening in financial conditions, the rate cut is "intended to preserve the degree of monetary accommodativeness," the central bank said. "This is consistent with the monetary policy stance of supporting a steady growth path amid price stability."

Exports from trade-reliant Malaysia contracted in February and March, led by declines in crude oil and palm oil shipments. Inflation remains subdued, reaching 0.2 per cent in March.

The ringgit weakened 1.3 per cent against the dollar in April, among the worst performers in Asia, coming under pressure from a strengthening US currency and a slump in sentiment. Outflows from bonds may worsen if FTSE Russell drops Malaysia from its global index in September.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Malaysia says US has returned US$57m in 1MDB funds

New Zealand two-year inflation expectations 2.01% for Q2: RBNZ

Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5%, signals rate cut

Federal Reserve's Kaplan says rates in right place but keeping an open mind

Myanmar frees two Reuters journalists in amnesty: video

Singapore additive manufacturing cluster ties up with global network

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

HDB flats.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Older HDB flats still in demand, saw record sales last year: OrangeTee & Tie

lwx_casino_070519_78.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans spend over S$1b in casino entrance fees

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening