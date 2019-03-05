You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia joins ICC in boost for beleaguered court

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 12:59 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has become a member of the International Criminal Court, a minister said Tuesday, in a boost for the beleaguered institution at a time it faces growing criticism.

The ICC is the world's only permanent war crimes court and aims to prosecute the worst abuses when national courts are unable or unwilling.

But the tribunal in The Hague has come under fire over high-profile acquittals, while Burundi became the first country to quit the court in 2017 and the Philippines has announced its intention to withdraw.

Malaysia's new reform-minded government, which came to power last year, had vowed to join the ICC, and human resources minister M. Kula Segaran confirmed the country signed the tribunal's founding treaty Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Malaysia becomes the 124th member of the court since its establishment in 2002.

"By joining the ICC, Kuala Lumpur can now play an important role in issues related to crimes against humanity," Segaran, who has long championed Malaysia becoming a member, told AFP.

Foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah signed the ICC founding treaty after Malaysia's cabinet approved the move, the foreign ministry confirmed in a statement late Monday.

The ICC suffered a major setback in January when judges acquitted former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo over a wave of post-electoral violence, raising fresh questions about whether the court is fit for purpose.

Burundi's decision to withdraw came after the ICC chief prosecutor launched a preliminary probe in 2016 into possible crimes against humanity in the central African nation during a political crisis.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gave notice in March last year he was pulling out of the tribunal's founding treaty after the court launched an investigation into his government's deadly drug war.

AFP

Government & Economy

China says can 'absolutely' reach deal with US on financial opening

Northern China pollution soars in February: official data

Hillary Clinton states it definitively: ‘I’m not running’ in 2020

China commerce minister says US trade talks have been difficult

China's defence budget rise to outpace economic growth target

China to raise defence spending by 7.5%, lower than 2018

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

Must Read

skyline.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

Mar 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Declout, China Jinjiang, Far East Group

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening