Malaysia limits hours for shops, restaurants, taxis in lockdown

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 4:13 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is imposing limits on the hours of operation for restaurants, taxi services and some shops as the country steps up restrictions in a lockdown meant to contain the pandemic.

Stores that sell food, restaurants and petrol stations can open between 8am and 8pm, while taxi and e-hailing services can operate between 6am and 10pm, Senior Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a televised briefing. Only one person is allowed in a private vehicle at any time, he added.

The country has been in lockdown since March 18, shutting most businesses except for those in essential services and barring overseas travel. As the days went on, the government imposed stricter control, sending the police to set up roadblocks before deploying the army to ensure compliance. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has extended the restrictions until April 14 as the number of infections, still the most in South-east Asia, kept rising.

BLOOMBERG

